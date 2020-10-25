American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.23. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 56,160 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Bio Medica stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Bio Medica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

