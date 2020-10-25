American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

