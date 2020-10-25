American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.