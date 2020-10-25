American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

