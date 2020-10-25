American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 42.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.