American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

