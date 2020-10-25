Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

