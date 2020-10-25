Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.61. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,276,006 shares.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.