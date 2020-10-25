Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

FRME opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

