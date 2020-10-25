Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.84 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

