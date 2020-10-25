Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Pentair posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pentair by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

