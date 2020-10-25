Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.16). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.