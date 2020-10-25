Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) PT at $84.48

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

