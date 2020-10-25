Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Price Target at $57.20

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

