Analysts Set Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) PT at $4.78

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

