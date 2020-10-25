Analysts Set American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) PT at $272.00

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company.

American Tower stock opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

