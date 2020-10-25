Analysts Set Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target at $60.17

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,023. The firm has a market cap of $506.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.77. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

