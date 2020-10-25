Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 2,631.67

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67 ($34.38).

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT opened at GBX 2,975 ($38.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,844.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,528.48.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.