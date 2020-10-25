Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 1,288.25

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.25 ($16.83).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Insiders bought a total of 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,380 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,085.54 ($14.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,045.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,087.43. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.