Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $371.52

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

