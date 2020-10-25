Analysts Set CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) PT at $4.00

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRHM shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.20 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In related news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 182.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

