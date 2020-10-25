Analysts Set Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Target Price at GBX 95

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.99). 1,321,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,790. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $448.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.74.

Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

