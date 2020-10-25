Analysts Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $49.60

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Energizer by 33.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 19,758.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

