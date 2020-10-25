Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $40,217,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $4,214,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 155.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 213,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 161,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

