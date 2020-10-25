Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) PT at $13.56

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

