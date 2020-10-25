Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 98.10

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon cut Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 19.84 ($0.26) on Thursday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95.

In related news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer acquired 300,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

