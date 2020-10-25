Analysts Set Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Target Price at $27.50

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Haynes International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haynes International by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Haynes International by 92.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.