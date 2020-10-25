Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $47.10

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 242,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 428,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

