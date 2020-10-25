Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $20.67

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,771,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 305,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,881. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

