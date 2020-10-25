Analysts Set Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Target Price at $16.64

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 47,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

