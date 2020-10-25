Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $446.88

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $374.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.35. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,238,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 966,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,455,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

