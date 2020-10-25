Analysts Set Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $170.13

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.