Analysts Set Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT at CHF 112.67

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 112.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 130 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

