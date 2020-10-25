Analysts Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) PT at $5.75

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $506.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 73,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

