Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT at $8.80

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

