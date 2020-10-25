Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $41.60

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

