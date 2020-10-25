Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Target Price at $31.67

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $804,889.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,642.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $952.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

