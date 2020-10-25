Analyzing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & Franks International (OTCMKTS:FI)

Franks International (NYSE:FI) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Franks International has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Franks International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Franks International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franks International and Basic Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franks International $579.92 million 0.69 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -5.36 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

Basic Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franks International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franks International and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franks International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franks International currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Franks International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franks International is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Franks International and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franks International -63.77% -9.50% -7.82% Basic Energy Services -60.99% -199.32% -26.61%

Summary

Franks International beats Basic Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

