Analyzing China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) & ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and China Construction Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR 0 4 6 0 2.60 China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Construction Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and China Construction Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR $19.51 billion N/A $1.12 billion $1.70 13.27 China Construction Bank $150.31 billion 1.24 $38.60 billion $3.04 4.91

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR N/A N/A N/A China Construction Bank 23.14% 11.52% 0.97%

Summary

China Construction Bank beats ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty, and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. It operates 14,912 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Xinyuan Science and Technology Service Group Co., Ltd. in the field of home leasing. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

