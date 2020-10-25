Analyzing Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Digital Media Solutions (NASDAQ:DMS)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.87% 11.96% 7.06% Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Criteo and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 2 8 4 0 2.14 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Criteo currently has a consensus target price of $13.31, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.89%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Criteo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Criteo and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.26 billion 0.38 $90.75 million $2.08 6.65 Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

