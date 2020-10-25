Analyzing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -59.35% -53.22% Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -23.68 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 2.14 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.10

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 959.93%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

