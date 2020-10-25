Analyzing Kodiak Sciences (KOD) and Its Peers

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) is one of 177 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kodiak Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kodiak Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences Competitors 1556 4681 9253 415 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A -$47.37 million -77.30 Kodiak Sciences Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -5.17

Kodiak Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -30.09% -24.12% Kodiak Sciences Competitors -3,824.10% -95.12% -41.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

