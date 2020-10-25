Analyzing ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) & Luna Innovations (OTCMKTS:LUNA)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $70.52 million 3.04 $5.34 million $0.17 41.00

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -438.45% Luna Innovations 4.93% 7.50% 5.86%

Summary

Luna Innovations beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides general photonics comprising components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and TeraMetrix products to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time to reduce raw materials and rework costs in manufacturing processes as well as to conduct quality control monitoring utilizing terahertz measurement technologies. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

