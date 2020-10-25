Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $3,044,580.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,721,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,831,850.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,425.20.

On Friday, September 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02.

On Friday, August 28th, Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00.

PLAN opened at $60.49 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 551.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

