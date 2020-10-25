AnarchistsPrime Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $564.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

