Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

