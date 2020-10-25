Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.76.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE:APA opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 371.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $10,864,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.