Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Aperam to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.45 million. Aperam had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.