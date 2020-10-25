Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $716.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 583,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,484 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

