Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,653,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

